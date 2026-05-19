MUSCAT: Abraj Energy Services has strengthened its presence in Oman’s energy sector through a series of strategic agreements and new contracts announced during its participation in Oman Sustainability Week 2026 and the Oman Petroleum & Energy Exhibition & Conference 2026.

In an achievement that reflects its growing commitment to sustainability and governance standards, Abraj received the Oman Sustainability Award – Platinum Award in the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) category, one of the most prestigious awards that honors organizations that implement best practices in the areas of sustainability and corporate responsibility.

This recognition reflects the company's efforts in developing an operating model that balances economic performance, operational efficiency, and environmental and social responsibility, along with its role in supporting national talent and creating long-term value within Oman's energy sector. Abraj's participation in the event coincides with its 20th anniversary of its establishment and contribution to the energy sector in the Sultanate.

Over the past two decades, the company has played a vital role in executing well drilling operations and related services in complex operating environments, focusing on safety, efficiency, and sustainability standards, in addition to supporting local content and developing national talent.

Eng Saif bin Saeed al Hamami, CEO of Abraj Energy Services, said the company continues to focus on developing its services and strengthening its strategic partnerships to keep pace with the transformations taking place in the energy sector regionally and globally, particularly in the areas of sustainability, clean energy, and the localization of specialized technologies and services.

Among the most prominent agreements announced by the company was the signing of a five-year well stabilization services contract with OQ Exploration and Production. The contract covers well stabilization services using Abraj's existing stabilization units operating in Blocks 60 and 48. The contract is expected to commence in the first half of 2026 and is valued at approximately RO 13 million, with a base term of five years and the possibility of extensions. This contract represents a significant addition to Abraj's well stabilization services portfolio and enhances its ability to provide integrated and reliable well services to major operators in the Sultanate of Oman, particularly given the ongoing expansion of exploration and production activities across several oil concessions.

As part of its strategic partnership expansion, the company also signed two new contracts with Petrogas Rima and ARA Petroleum, aimed at supporting operational continuity and improving performance efficiency in oil fields.

Abraj signed a strategic services agreement with PetroGas Rima to support operations within Petroleum Development Oman's Block 6 concession in southern Oman, while a contract was signed with ARA Petroleum for the extension of the RIG 204 drilling rig.

In another aspect of its expansion strategy, Abraaj announced the signing of two strategic partnership agreements with national companies to support the transition to clean energy and the localization of industries and services related to the energy sector. The company signed a strategic partnership agreement with the National Gas Company (NGC) to explore the possibility of purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) that will be produced from the small LNG plant that NGC plans to construct.

This project is expected to contribute to reducing diesel consumption used in power generation at Abraj's units, supporting the company's efforts to reduce emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and achieve its operational sustainability goals.

In the same vein, Abraaj signed a strategic partnership agreement with Imdaad Power to support the localization of manufacturing of specialized hydraulic fracturing materials within the Sultanate of Oman.

This initiative is expected to contribute to developing local industrial capabilities and strengthening national supply chains in a vital sector related to well stimulation and the development of unconventional resources.

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