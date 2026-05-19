MUSCAT - The opening events of the Oman Petroleum & Energy Exhibition and Conference 2026 and Oman Sustainability Week 2026 witnessed the official launch of the “Rikan” Development Foundation for Corporate Social Responsibility in the energy sector.

This step is considered one of the most prominent new corporate initiatives aimed at unifying the social responsibility efforts of energy and minerals companies in the Sultanate of Oman and enhancing the sector’s contribution to sustainable economic and social development.

The new entity aims to be a unified national umbrella that coordinates the social initiatives of companies in the sector, contributing to raising the efficiency of social spending and maximising the developmental impact of projects and initiatives, in addition to building more sustainable partnerships between the private sector and the local community.

Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Social Responsibility Development Foundation for the Energy Sector, affirmed that the launch of the "Rikan" corporate identity represents a significant milestone in the community work of the energy sector. It reflects a progressive national approach aimed at strengthening integration among sector companies to achieve a sustainable developmental impact that places people at the heart of the development process.

Al Hadhrami explained that the foundation's launch stems from a growing conviction among energy sector institutions that economic development cannot be separated from social development and that true investment begins with people and returns to them through providing educational and training opportunities, improving quality of life and enhancing social stability.

Al Hadhrami further explained that the foundation has implemented 11 developmental and social projects over the past ten years, with a total expenditure exceeding RO 15.5 million. These projects encompassed various sectors, most notably health, education, youth empowerment and community infrastructure. These projects were not limited to providing financial support; rather, they focused on achieving a long-term developmental impact that directly improves the quality of life for individuals and local communities. This was accomplished through developing health and education services, creating training and development opportunities for youth and strengthening infrastructure in several governorates and regions.

He noted that the initiative effectively began in 2018 through an alliance of eight oil and gas companies. These companies collaborated to implement community programmes and initiatives targeting vital priority sectors, within a unified vision that considers social responsibility a long-term national commitment, not merely a seasonal activity or isolated initiatives.

He explained that the issuance of Ministerial Decision No 323/2025, establishing the Social Responsibility Development Foundation for the Energy Sector, laid the foundation for a new, more organised and sustainable phase in managing the sector's community work. This was achieved through the adoption of a clear governance framework and institutional mechanisms that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of initiative implementation, ensuring their sustainability and maximising their economic and social impact.

"Rikan" aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, particularly regarding building a productive and empowered society, strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors, supporting balanced development across the governorates, empowering youth and improving the quality of essential services.

This approach is expected to contribute to increasing the efficiency of allocating financial resources for social responsibility, enhancing transparency and governance in managing development initiatives and improving mechanisms for measuring the social and economic returns of projects.

The organisation is also expected to contribute to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and youth initiatives through development programmes aimed at capacity building and creating sustainable economic opportunities, particularly in governorates experiencing expansion in oil, energy and mining projects.

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