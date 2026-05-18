MUSCAT -- The Oman Petroleum and Energy Show 2026 opened in Muscat on Monday with broad participation from government bodies, global energy firms, investors, experts and specialists.



The event coincides with Oman Sustainability Week 2026, reflecting the Sultanate's commitment to balancing energy security, industrial growth, environmental protection and long-term sustainability goals.



This year's conference is held under the theme "Success Through Collaboration: Delivering a Sustainable Energy Future," highlighting the importance of partnerships and innovation in addressing global energy transformations.

The event features conferences, workshops, roundtables, investor forums and field visits aimed at promoting knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships and business opportunities.

Oman Sustainability Week is held under the theme "Sustainability in Action: Innovation, Investment, Impact," focusing on turning sustainability ambitions into measurable outcomes through technology and strategic investment.

Discussions will cover energy security, carbon reduction, liquefied natural gas, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, circular economy, future mobility and climate resilience.



The three-day event is sponsored by Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals with wide international participation. (end)mjb.aai

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