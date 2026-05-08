Doha, Qatar: More airline partners are gradually resuming operations at Hamad International Airport (HIA) continuing to support smooth passenger flow.

HIA stated that Saudia and Kuwait Airways have resumed services to and from Doha, adding to the 22 airline partners previously announced.

Qatar Airways and a number of additional airlines are currently operating in and out of the country.

The list of airlines currently operating flights to Doha, as of May 6, 2026, are:

21 April 2026: flydubai

22 April 2026: AirArabia

23 April 2026: Oman Air, Royal Jordanian, Tarco Aviation, US-Bangla Airlines

26 April 2026: Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Nepal Airlines

27 April 2026: Badr Airlines, Syrian Air

28 April 2026: Egypt Air, Himalaya Airlines

1 May 2026: Air India, Air India Express, Gulf Air, IndiGo

4 May 2026: Ethiopian Airlines

5 May 2026: Saudia

7 May 2026: Kuwait Airways

11 May 2026: SriLankan Airlines

12 May 2026: Pegasus Airlines

16 May 2026: Kam Air

19 May 2026: Flynas

1 July 2026: Royal Air Maroc

HIA added that the flight operations continue to be updated in accordance with the relevant authorities and in coordination with airline partners.

It added that access to airport is available for passengers with a valid, confirmed ticket.

HIA urged passengers to check in online, arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure and to use e-gates, if eligible.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

