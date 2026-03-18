Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) maintained its positive performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index rising by 1.92% to 46,054.61 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also jumped by 1.59% to 4,911.97 points, while the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.81% to 5,251.1 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index concluded the session higher by 1% at 12,511.59 points and by 1.09% at 17,488.25 points, respectively.

A total of 1.021 billion shares were traded at a value of EGP 4.961 billion over 108,483 transactions, whereas the market cap stood at EGP 3.231 trillion.

Egyptians dominated 83.21% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 4.47% and 12.32%, respectively.

Retail investors took over 62.34% of trading transactions, while institutions represented the remaining 37.65%.

Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 348.855 million. Arab and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 39.484 million and EGP 309.371 million, respectively.