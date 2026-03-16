Cairo Housing and Development Company (ELKA) witnessed a 49.1% year on year (YoY) plunge in its consolidated profits attributable to the parent company in 2025, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 16th.

The company’s consolidated profits decreased to EGP 598.696 million last year from EGP 1.176 billion in 2024.

Consolidated operating revenue climbed to EGP 553.598 million in the January-December period of 2025 from EGP 461.583 million a year earlier.

Moreover, the company reported a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 565.301 billion in 2025, down from EGP 1.027 billion in 2024.

Cairo Housing is an Egypt-based firm engaged in real estate and housing development operations.

The listed company’s main activities include acquiring, selling, and leasing lands and buildings, as well as city planning and infrastructure construction activities.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).