The Doha-based Al Rayan Bank QPSC (ARBQ) intends to participate in a proposed £50 million ($67.6 million) capital raise by its UK subsidiary Al Rayan Bank plc’s (ARBUK) issuance of new subscription shares for major shareholders.

ARBQ currently holds 73.76% of existing ordinary shares in the UK subsidiary. Upon execution of the two tranches, ARBQ’s stake in ARBUK will increase to 74.04%.

ARBUK is offering shares at 1.43 pence per subscription share across two equal tranches of £25 million to support its growth strategy.

The Qatar-listed bank has said it will subscribe to 2,622,377,622 shares at £37.5 million. The first tranche will be issued within 15 business days of approval of the transaction at ARBUK’s shareholders meeting on 6 May 2026. The second tranche is not envisaged to be issued prior to 1 July 2026.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com