U.S. main stock indexes were set to ‌open higher on Friday, buoyed by expectations for an imminent Middle East peace deal, while investors geared up for the market debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which is ​estimated to be Wall Street's biggest public listing in history.

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on Thursday, which suggested that a deal to end the Middle East ​conflict ​and reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz could be signed as early as this weekend, lifted sentiment globally, even as Tehran said that a final decision was pending.

SpaceX is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq for the first time later in ⁠the day and is likely to be immediately ranked as the seventh biggest publicly listed U.S. company, with a potential valuation of $1.75 trillion.

Only about 3% to 4% of SpaceX's shares are expected to be available for trading and Reuters reported that they were oversubscribed nearly four times.

"A dominant company with a $1.77 trillion valuation doesn't just quietly enter the market. It's going to cannibalize capital," said Joel Shulman, CEO of ERShares, ​which manages an ETF with ‌SpaceX exposure.

Shares of ⁠other space stocks have ⁠soared in the lead-up to the debut, and were also up in premarket trading.

Rocket Lab added 2.7%, Astrotech gained 1.8%, while funds holding shares of ​SpaceX such as Fundrise Innovation Fund rose 8.7%.

However, more broadly, U.S. equity funds saw their first weekly outflow ‌in three, and earlier this week the technology index confirmed a correction. Analysts believe ⁠some of the weakness in U.S. stocks and bitcoin's 16% fall last week could be due to traders trimming holdings ahead of SpaceX's debut.

"In the absence of fresh capital coming in, it's a mathematical certainty that it's going to have an impact on other companies," Shulman said.

At 8:28 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 287 points, or 0.56%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 30.25 points, or 0.41%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 72.5 points, or 0.25%.

The three main U.S. stock indexes are set for a muted end to the week, much of which was marked by uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict and concerns that a rally in AI stocks has gone too far.

SpaceX, which also includes Starlink and xAI, has already defied some Wall Street conventions. Index providers such as Nasdaq and FTSE ‌Russell have tweaked their entry requirements for its inclusion, while the company also set its ⁠stock price at $135, even before the roadshow began, reflecting Musk's sway over the IPO.

Some analysts ​have, however, voiced caution over the fundamentals of the company, which posted more than $4 billion in annual losses last year.

Data earlier this week showed inflation pressures were mounting, driven by elevated energy costs stemming from the Mideast conflict.

Oil prices slid below $90 a barrel following Trump's remarks, and traders pushed their ​expectations for an ‌interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to December from October earlier this week, the CME Group's FedWatch ⁠tool showed.

Adobe slid 7.7% after the exit of ​CFO Dan Durn.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Twesha Dikshit and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)