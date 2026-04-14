Muscat: The Directorate General of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar has announced a sesame cultivation expansion project in the Najd area aimed at enhancing food security.

Funded by the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, the initiative seeks to support economic diversification and strengthen the food security system by encouraging eligible farmers to participate.

The directorate stated that applicants must be Omani nationals and that farms should be located within the approved agricultural zone in Najd, specifically in Thumrait. The ministry will provide sesame seeds under a 50 per cent support scheme in line with approved standards.

Applicants are required to submit documents including land ownership or valid usufruct contracts, agricultural permits and identification. Farms must also have a permanent water source and access to electricity, while beneficiaries must comply with approved agricultural practices under ministry supervision.

Applications are to be submitted through the designated online platform, with the deadline set for April 26, 2026.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

