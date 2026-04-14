ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Customs and the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen research and development in innovative AI-based projects, build national capabilities, and empower talent in future-focused fields, in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Abu Dhabi Customs by Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector, and on behalf of CERT by Khalid Alhammadi, General Manager of the Centre.

The memorandum is anchored in enhancing areas of mutual cooperation and the exchange of expertise. It also encompasses the implementation of projects designed to support scientific research and development in custom specialisations and AI-related domains, alongside the preparation of studies, research, projects, and innovation laboratories.

In addition, it covers future foresight and the development of forward-looking scenarios, in a manner that contributes to reinforcing the nation’s economic growth trajectory and further consolidating the UAE’s position as a regional hub for innovation and advanced technology.

The MoU further includes the establishment of a comprehensive framework for implementing professional training programmes and skills development initiatives, in addition to organising events, workshops, and joint programmes. This will contribute to cultivating an advanced innovation ecosystem that supports Abu Dhabi Customs’ efforts to deploy the latest technologies and pioneering solutions.

Al Mansoori stated that this memorandum represents an important strategic step within Abu Dhabi Customs’ priorities to strengthen innovation across the customs sector, accelerate the adoption of smart technologies, and elevate national capabilities in artificial intelligence within an advanced and innovative working environment.

He underscored that this cooperation will enhance institutional capabilities to facilitate trade flows and deliver smart, sustainable customs services, thereby supporting the broader economic growth journey and aligning with the Abu Dhabi Government’s ambition to become the world's first fully AI-native government across all digital services by 2027.

Alhammadi said that this partnership represents a significant strategic milestone, contributing to accelerating the transformation of research outcomes into practical, high-impact solutions.

He added, "Building on CERT’s expertise in applied research and capability building, and aligned with global best practices, international standards, and recognised accreditations, we support entities in adopting innovative applications that enhance operational efficiency and keep pace with evolving technologies. We also continue to play a key role in empowering government entities, supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to be among the world’s leading governments in the AI field.”