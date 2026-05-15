ABU DHABI - Presight, a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of the Interior of Montenegro to support the country’s national digital transformation through the development of a next-generation Smart Nation platform.

To mark the occasion, Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, visited Presight’s Abu Dhabi headquarters during an official state visit, where discussions focused on the country’s long-term vision for intelligent infrastructure, smart city development, and AI-enabled national transformation. The visit underscored a shared commitment to deploying applied intelligence at national scale to strengthen public services, operational resilience, and sustainable economic growth.

The MoU establishes a strategic long-term framework between Presight and the Government of Montenegro to design and deploy an integrated, AI-enabled platform spanning cities and intercity infrastructure. The platform will unify real-time data across traffic, public safety, environmental monitoring and emergency response systems into a single operational layer.

By integrating these capabilities, the system will enable faster coordination, improve situational awareness, and enable more proactive AI-assisted decision-making across government and municipal institutions.

Under the MoU, Presight will work closely with government stakeholders across three phases, including a national feasibility study, a structured data exchange to map existing systems and data sources, and the development of a detailed implementation roadmap. The initiative includes intelligent traffic management to reduce congestion and improve road safety, advanced intelligence capabilities to strengthen situational awareness, and integrated emergency response systems to accelerate coordination across agencies.

Commenting on the agreement, Danilo Šaranović, Minister of the Interior of Montenegro, said: “Montenegro is committed to advancing a modern, resilient, and secure national infrastructure, and this collaboration with Presight represents an important step in that journey. As a trusted partner with a proven track record in deploying applied intelligence at national scale, Presight brings the expertise and capability required for an initiative of this ambition. We look forward to working together to enhance public safety, strengthen coordination, and deliver meaningful improvements for our citizens.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said: “National transformation requires more than technology, it requires intelligent systems that operate at scale. Through this partnership with Montenegro, we are designing a unified operational infrastructure where data, AI, and decision making are fully integrated across critical systems. This is applied intelligence in action, enabling governments to move from fragmented systems to coordinated, proactive operations that strengthen resilience, operational efficiency, and long-term national capability.”

Built on Presight’s sovereign AI infrastructure, the platform will transform fragmented data into coordinated, real-time operational intelligence. This architecture enables continuous insight, autonomous system response, and centralized orchestration across government and municipal entities, supporting faster, more informed decision-making at scale.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building sovereign, scalable digital infrastructure aligned with Montenegro’s long-term development priorities. The initiative will also ensure that data governance, system transparency, and operational resilience are embedded into every layer of deployment.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building sovereign, scalable digital infrastructure aligned with Montenegro’s long-term development priorities. The MOU also reinforces Presight’s role in enabling trusted AI-enabled infrastructure across high-growth markets globally, while supporting Montenegro’s ambition to position itself at the forefront of intelligent nation development.