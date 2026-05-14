Doha: Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), announced the launch of its $30m Tech Venture Fund alongside its first cohort of co-investment partner funds.

The fund invests in early-stage deep tech startups headquartered in Qatar that deliver measurable social or climate impact, in support of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and QF’s mission.

The fund’s investment thesis is built for Qatar’s future, sitting at the intersection of deep tech and impact. It backs founders building companies with the potential to generate lasting value for Qatar’s economy and innovation ecosystem.

President of QSTP Rama Chakaki said: “The Tech Venture Fund is built on a simple conviction: important companies of the next decade will be deep tech startups with an impact lens, focused on building inclusive, sustainable technologies that serve humanity and the natural world. We’re here to back those founders early and bring the best investors in the world alongside us when we do.”

The fund targets founders building at the frontier of AI, machine learning, robotics, biotechnology, advanced materials, and clean technology, with Qatar serving as a launchpad for regional and global expansion. Sectors of interest include EdTech, HealthTech, CleanTech, AgriTech, PropTech, smart infrastructure, aviation technology, and mobility, among others.

Portfolio companies must be headquartered in Qatar, with a core leadership team and operation based locally. The fund invests in founders developing technologies with strong commercial potential and the ability to address major global and regional challenges.

The fund co-invests alongside leading local, regional, and global venture capital firms, enabling Qatar-based startups to access broader pools of capital, global expertise, and international markets.

The first set of co-investment partner funds includes Global Ventures, Golden Gate Ventures, White Star Capital, VentureSouq, and Builders VC. Together, the firms bring deep sector expertise and networks spanning the WANA region, Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and Asia. Additional co-investment partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

VentureSouq focuses on supporting high-growth technology founders in the WANA region across FinTech and Climate. Builders VC invests from Qatar in founders using technology to modernise essential industries.

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