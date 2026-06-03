Bahrain's Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has announced that it has signed a MoU with the National Digital Development Agency (Anaden) of the Union of the Comoros during a virtual meeting between the two parties.

It is part of the Global Digital Twinning Initiative for eGovernment excellence, initiated by the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2024.

One of the kingdom's strategic initiatives, The Global Digital Government Twinning is designed to provide a comprehensive platform for the exchange of digital expertise and knowledge as well as to support the implementation of joint projects, and offer advisory tools, practical labs, and government service simulations, said IGA in a statement.

These efforts contribute to enhancing government performance and ensuring the sustainability of digital development, it stated.

This initiative comes in line with the directives of General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT), in bid to strengthening bilateral and multilateral digital cooperation with friendly countries and supporting their efforts in advancing eGovernment and digital transformation, it added.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, the Chief Executive of iGA, representing Bahrain, while the Union of the Comoros was represented by Said Moinou Ahmed, Director General of the National Digital Development Agency.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Qaed said the MoU reflects the significant progress achieved by the Kingdom of Bahrain in the fields of eGovernment and digital transformation, as well as the expertise and successful experiences that have reinforced its position as a leading regional and international role model.

Bahrain’s global partnership initiatives reflect its firm belief in the importance of knowledge and expertise exchange in advancing government performance and enhancing service efficiency on an international scale, it stated.

Al Qaed said the MoU encompasses several areas of co-operation, most notably Bahrain’s support for the Union of the Comoros in improving its performance in the United Nations eGovernment Development Index (EGDI), as well as collaboration in the development and implementation of more efficient and effective digital government services.

The agreement also provides for the exchange of technical and advisory expertise, and capacity-building initiatives in the fields of eGovernment and digital transformation, he noted.

Furthermore, the areas of cooperation include the exchange of official visits, the organization of training programs, workshops, and specialized sessions, in addition to sharing relevant information, studies, and statistics.

These efforts aim to strengthen knowledge integration and facilitate the exchange of successful experiences and best practices between both parties, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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