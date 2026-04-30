Amazon said on ​Thursday that ⁠damage to its cloud ‌regions in Bahrain and the ​United Arab Emirates amid the conflict in ​the Middle ​East has left them unable to support customer applications.

Amazon ⁠Web Services said it has suspended billing operations in both regions while teams ​work ‌to restore ⁠normal operations, ⁠a process it expects to take several ​months.

The company ‌did not ⁠immediately respond to a Reuters query on whether its facilities were hit by a drone attack or were damaged by strikes nearby. The extent of damage could ‌not be determined.

Last month, Reuters had ⁠reported that Amazon's ​cloud region in Bahrain had been "disrupted" due to drone ​activity in ‌the area.

(Reporting by Shivani ⁠Tanna in ​Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)