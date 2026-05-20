Qatar - Ooredoo announced the launch of IoT SecureConnect, an operator‑led Zero Trust security solution designed specifically for connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices, marking a first-of-its-kind innovation in Qatar.

As IoT adoption accelerates across a wide range of sectors, including smart cities, healthcare, logistics, energy, oil and gas, industrial, banking, and government sectors, businesses are facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats targeting connected devices. Traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient to address these evolving risks.

IoT SecureConnect introduces a new standard of protection, built on Zero Trust principles that continuously verify every device, ensuring secure connectivity, enhanced data privacy, and operational resilience at scale.

Designed to address the growing complexity of IoT environments, IoT SecureConnect delivers continuous verification of every connected device, proactive defence against evolving cyber threats, alignment with local and global regulatory standards, works effortlessly with an existing IoT infrastructure, and built to ensure long-term resilience and scalability.

Ooredoo Qatar chief business officer Hassan Ismail al-Emadi said, “We are committed to providing businesses with secure, future-ready digital solutions. With IoT SecureConnect, Ooredoo is redefining how organisations protect their connected ecosystems, empowering them to innovate with confidence while maintaining the highest standards of security and trust.”

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