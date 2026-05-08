Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Municipality has unveiled its 2025 annual report, highlighting major achievements in digital transformation, sustainability, urban development, and food security as part of efforts to advance the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The report showcased a year of accelerated progress across municipal services, environmental initiatives, and smart governance projects, with the ministry emphasizing innovation and sustainability as key pillars of its strategy.

Among the most notable milestones was the launch of 172 electronic services through the ministry’s website and 127 services via the “Oun” mobile application, with total requests submitted across digital platforms surpassing 618,990 during 2025. The ministry also reported that 93 percent of all transactions were completed electronically, while customer satisfaction with digital services reached 86.4 percent.

The ministry said it achieved significant advances in digital transformation aimed at delivering more proactive municipal services and improving customer experience through smart technologies.

A landmark development during the year was the introduction of Qatar’s AI-powered building permit system, launched. According to the report, the platform made Qatar the first country in the world to implement a fully integrated electronic building permit system capable of issuing permits within 120 minutes.

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah described the project as a strategic leap in government service efficiency and quality, noting that it reflects the ministry’s broader efforts to adopt advanced technologies in support of urban development.

The report also highlighted the ministry’s continued partnership with the private sector through outsourcing projects related to waste collection, transportation, sorting, incineration, and public cleaning services across several areas. Agricultural partnerships were also expanded to strengthen local production and support food security goals.

In the environmental sector, the ministry announced the successful completion of the first phase of the Doha anti-desertification project, which focused on expanding vegetation cover in urban areas.

The ministry further reported achieving 100 percent completion of plans aimed at increasing organic farming areas, supporting farm owners, enhancing agricultural production databases, and improving production quality and marketing mechanisms.

Waste management initiatives also recorded progress, with Doha achieving an 85 percent waste separation rate at source under the city’s source-separation program.

The ministry launched the “Himmah” electronic system in January 2025 as an integrated platform for managing strategies and projects, monitoring initiatives, and measuring institutional performance.

Another milestone was the publication of Qatar’s first comprehensive government sustainability report documenting environmental practices, agricultural development, and digital transformation efforts.

The report was described as a key reference tracking the country’s progress toward building more sustainable cities, enhancing food security, accelerating digital transformation, and improving community wellbeing.

The ministry added that smart city initiatives continued to expand through the adoption of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies to improve operational efficiency and deliver higher-quality government services.

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