Qatar - With LTE-M, businesses can deploy smarter and more sustainable IoT solutions thanks to its core features

Following extensive testing and successful deployment, Ooredoo has become the first operator in Qatar to launch LTE-M (Long Term Evolution for Machines), also known as CAT-M1, a next-generation network technology purpose-built for massive Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

LTE-M is a low-power wide-area (LPWA) technology, designed specifically for machine-type communications. It delivers efficient, reliable connectivity for a broad range of smart devices, including sensors, trackers, and wearables, enabling low-power, low-data IoT use cases at scale.

The innovative technology is ideally suited for large-scale IoT deployments, powering applications such as smart city services, smart metering, asset tracking, supply chain management, and security monitoring across key sectors and industries, including transport and logistics, utilities, smart cities, oil and gas, healthcare, banking, industrial safety, and security.

With LTE-M, businesses can deploy smarter and more sustainable IoT solutions thanks to its core features, such as extended battery life up to 10 years for compatible devices; deep coverage — reliable connections indoors and underground; low latency enabling near real-time communication; and full mobility — ideal for tracking moving assets such as vehicles and shipments.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).