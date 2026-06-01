RateGain Travel Technologies, a global AI-powered SaaS provider for travel and hospitality, has consolidated its commercial organisation across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APAC & MEA) following a fivefold expansion of its regional workforce to over 100 professionals in the past year.

The growth, supported by the acquisition of Sojern, reflects the company’s strategy to accelerate adoption of integrated AI-driven solutions among hoteliers and strengthen APAC & MEA as key growth markets.

The expansion is led by Executive Vice President Anurag Jain, who has unified AI-powered distribution, pricing intelligence, demand generation, digital marketing, guest engagement, and travel intent data into a single connected platform for hotels.

The company said the approach aims to help hoteliers move away from fragmented vendor systems toward a unified, AI-first commercial model.

“Hotels don’t need more dashboards, more vendors, or more complexity. They need outcomes. Our job is to make every hotel discoverable at the moment demand is created, convert that demand more effectively, and grow guest value — through one connected, AI-powered ecosystem. AI shouldn’t create more noise. It should make growth simpler, faster, and more measurable.” commented Jain

“Hospitality leaders across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are fundamentally rethinking how they acquire guests, price inventory, drive direct bookings, and engage travellers. Our goal is to make that transformation practical, scalable, and commercially meaningful. The markets we operate in don’t reward complexity. They reward speed and results.” said Jain.

Over the past year, RateGain has expanded across major markets including India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Singapore, Japan, China, Dubai, and Africa. A strengthened regional leadership team has been appointed across sales, enterprise, partnerships, and account management roles to support growth.

The company said further expansion is planned in high-growth markets including Vietnam, Australia, and Turkey as it deepens its regional footprint. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

