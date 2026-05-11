TBO, a B2B travel distribution platform, has renewed its collaboration with Vervotech to integrate advanced hotel mapping capabilities, reinforcing a previously established partnership between the two companies.

This renewed engagement reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the accuracy, consistency, and reliability of hotel data across TBO’s expanding global distribution network.

Following its public listing, TBO has accelerated its expansion into new markets, significantly increasing the scale and complexity of its supply ecosystem.

This growth has heightened the need for robust data mapping infrastructure to support multi-language content, regional variations, and diverse supplier inputs.

Through this collaboration, TBO will leverage Vervotech’s AI-powered mapping solutions alongside its extensive supplier network and distribution expertise.

The joint effort aims to improve the matching of hotel entities across multiple data sources, reduce duplication, and ensure clearer, more consistent representation of inventory across supplier feeds.

“Consistency in hotel data is fundamental to how we operate. Re-engaging with Vervotech allows us to work with a partner that understands both the scale and complexity involved. This collaboration aligns with our vision of building a more consistent and dependable distribution platform.” Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder & Joint Managing Director , TBO.COM.

“We’re pleased to be working with TBO again. There is a strong alignment in how both organisations approach distribution at scale. This collaboration enables us to address data challenges with greater clarity while continuing to deliver reliable outcomes for partners and customers.” Sanjay Ghare, Founder & CEO, Vervotech. -

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