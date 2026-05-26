Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Maritime Security Center, today signed a renewed memorandum of understanding with the Republic of India to strengthen cooperation in the field of maritime security.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of Oman Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman and Chairman of the Maritime Security Committee, while the Indian side was represented by G V Srinivas, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman.

The agreement aims to sustain joint cooperation between the two friendly countries and facilitate the exchange of expertise in maritime security, contributing to the safety and security of maritime navigation.

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