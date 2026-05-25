Muscat: The European Commission Vice-President and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy held a telephone conversation with Oman’s Foreign Minister to discuss regional developments and the evolving security situation.

During the call, both sides exchanged views on the latest regional developments and expressed support for ongoing efforts aimed at restoring maritime navigation and reducing tensions in the region. They also emphasised the importance of de-escalation and continued diplomatic engagement to address regional challenges.

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