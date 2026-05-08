The world has crossed an important milestone. Around 10 per cent of the ocean is now under protection, a figure that reflects years of international cooperation, scientific research, and policy momentum. In 2024 alone, 8.6 per cent of ocean and coastal areas were formally designated as protected, with nearly five million square kilometres added over just two years. Yet, despite this progress, the global ambition remains far more demanding: protecting 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030.

For Oman, a nation defined by its deep maritime heritage and more than 3,000 kilometres of coastline, this global target is not a distant environmental goal. It is directly tied to the country’s economic diversification, ecological resilience, and long-term tourism strategy.

Oman’s marine ecosystems are among the most diverse in the region. From the coral-rich waters of the Daymaniyat Islands to the nutrient-rich upwelling zones along the Arabian Sea, the country supports a wide range of marine life, including endangered sea turtles, migratory whales, and commercially important fish species. These ecosystems are not only ecological assets but also economic ones, underpinning fisheries, tourism, and coastal livelihoods.

The global push toward Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) offers a clear framework for how Oman can strengthen its position. Protected areas, when effectively managed, can restore fish populations, enhance biodiversity, and create sustainable tourism opportunities. Oman has already taken steps in this direction, most notably with the designation of the Daymaniyat Islands Nature Reserve, one of the region’s most successful conservation models. However, scaling this approach will be essential if the country is to align with international targets.

The significance of the 30 per cent goal extends beyond conservation. It is increasingly linked to climate resilience. Healthy marine ecosystems, particularly mangroves, seagrasses, and coral reefs, act as natural buffers against coastal erosion and extreme weather, while also serving as critical carbon sinks. For Oman, where coastal development and climate pressures are intensifying, investing in ocean protection is also an investment in infrastructure resilience.

At the same time, the global narrative around ocean protection is evolving. It is no longer solely about restricting access, but about smarter ocean planning.

Initiatives led by international scientific bodies are focusing on integrating technology, data, and community engagement into marine management. This includes mapping biodiversity, monitoring ocean health, and developing sustainable blue economy models. These approaches are particularly relevant for Oman as it advances its Oman Vision 2040 agenda, which places strong emphasis on environmental sustainability and economic diversification.

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Tourism is one sector where the benefits are already visible. As global travellers increasingly seek nature-based and responsible experiences, protected marine areas are becoming key attractions. Oman’s positioning as a destination for eco-tourism, diving, and marine exploration can be significantly strengthened through expanded and well-managed protected zones. Projects like the Masirah Island developments and coastal regeneration initiatives further highlight how conservation and tourism can work together rather than in opposition.

However, the challenge remains substantial. Globally, an area roughly the size of the Indian Ocean still needs to be designated as protected within the next five years to meet the 2030 target. For Oman, this means accelerating efforts, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and ensuring that conservation measures are both effective and inclusive of local communities.

The milestone of 10 per cent protection is a reminder that progress is possible. For Oman, it is also a moment to look ahead.

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With its unique marine environment, strategic location, and growing focus on sustainability, the country is well-positioned to play a meaningful role in the next phase of global ocean conservation.

The question is no longer whether the ocean should be protected, but how quickly and how effectively that protection can be expanded. For coastal nations like Oman, the answer will shape not only the future of marine ecosystems, but the trajectory of the economy itself.

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