Rechitta, a new intelligent communication platform for the real estate market that enables real-time, multilingual engagement powered by verified developer data, has been launched in Dubai.

Built specifically for developers, brokers and buyers, Rechitta aims to help the industry manage increasing demand with greater speed, consistency, transparency, and accuracy, a company statement said.

Rechitta is designed to provide real-time responses on pricing, inventory, payment plans, amenities, and project updates, while also giving developers visibility into engagement trends, investor interests, and market demand patterns. By removing delays caused by fragmented communication and manual follow-ups, Rechitta aims to help developers and brokers respond to global market demand more effectively. The system supports streamlined engagement, faster transaction workflows, and more consistent communication across the sales process through a real-time environment powered by verified developer data and distributed across their networks, it said.

“Dubai’s real estate market continues to grow at a rapid pace, but the systems supporting developer and broker engagement have remained largely fragmented and manual. We saw how AI can help build infrastructure that supports global demand more efficiently while improving transparency, responsiveness, and consistency across markets. Rechitta was created to support that next phase of growth for the sector. We expect developers using Rechitta to be able to reach up to 20x more brokers and respond to global market demand far more effectively, without compromising accuracy or consistency,” said Ashirwad Somani, Co-Founder of Rechitta.

“What makes Rechitta different is that it transforms communication into actionable market intelligence,” said Aryaman Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Rechitta. “Every interaction helps developers and brokers better understand what the market is looking for in real time, from pricing expectations to investment preferences and emerging demand trends. The ability to combine instant response capability with highly accurate verified data creates a more transparent, responsive, and scalable sales ecosystem.”

For brokers, Rechitta functions as a real-time intelligence and communication layer, providing instant access to accurate information and helping teams manage enquiries more effectively across international markets. Rather than replacing traditional broker relationships, Rechitta is designed to enhance efficiency, accelerate response times, and improve conversion potential through faster, more reliable communication.

“For developers, the challenge today is not demand, it’s managing demand accurately and efficiently across markets,” said Atiksh Mittal, Co-Founder, Rechitta. “Rechitta is designed as a controlled, intelligent communication layer where verified information can be distributed instantly and consistently through broker networks worldwide. One of the biggest advantages is the removal of human error, inconsistency, and subjective interpretation from the information chain, allowing developers to maintain complete accuracy and message control at scale.”

“The launch event was an incredible experience to bring Rechitta to life in front of a live audience, and it carries a special meaning for us as both the first and last in-person briefing we will ever host. It was great to see Rechitta doing what it was built for, connecting, responding, and engaging in real time. We’re proud and genuinely excited to now hand the reins over to Rechitta. What we’ve built is no longer something that lives in a room or an event, it’s a living system that responds, learns, and engages continuously in real time,” he added.

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