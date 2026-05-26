MUSCAT - Prospects for an ambitious Liquid Hydrogen Corridor extending from the Port of Duqm in the Sultanate of Oman to the Port of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and onward into Germany and wider Europe, received a further boost last week with EcoLog — a key stakeholder in the transcontinental initiative — announcing a partnership with Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries to support the development of a liquefied hydrogen (LH2) supply chain.

Under a strategic alliance signed during the World Hydrogen Summit 2026 in Rotterdam, the two companies will collaborate on enabling the safe transportation of liquid hydrogen from production centres, notably Duqm in Oman.

Oman’s participation in the Liquid Hydrogen Corridor project was first announced in April 2025 during the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. One of the highlights of the visit was the signing of a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) by 13 European and Omani companies and institutions committing to the delivery of the corridor initiative.

The project aims to enable the export of RFNBO-compliant liquid hydrogen from the Port of Duqm, alongside other production centres in Saudi Arabia, Spain and Brazil, to the Port of Amsterdam and key logistics hubs in Germany, including the Port of Duisburg, for onward distribution to European markets.

A central player in this logistics chain is EcoLog, which has already commenced initial work on a first-of-its-kind hydrogen import terminal at the Port of Amsterdam. The EcoLog Terminal Amsterdam is envisioned as an open-access hub for large-scale hydrogen import, storage and distribution across Northwest Europe, linking production hubs with industrial users. The first phase of the terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

Under the foundational Joint Development Agreement signed last year, the Port of Duqm is envisioned to host a major hydrogen liquefaction, storage and export terminal. Hydrom, the orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen sector, will coordinate upstream production, while integrated Omani energy group OQ will develop the liquefaction and export infrastructure. The facilities are expected to leverage Duqm’s renewable hydrogen projects and strategic location to support Oman’s national hydrogen ambitions and the transcontinental corridor.

Dutch Minister for Climate and Green Growth Sophie Hermans also reviewed ongoing cooperation between the Netherlands and Oman on the Liquid Hydrogen Corridor and broader hydrogen initiatives.

“During the summit, I also spoke with Germany, Denmark, Oman and South Africa, among others, about international cooperation in the field of hydrogen,” the Minister noted in a post.

“Several international agreements were also signed, including a letter of intent between Kawasaki and EcoLog for the transport of liquid hydrogen from Oman to Amsterdam, among others. With our ports, industry and energy infrastructure, the Netherlands is in a strong position to become an international leader in hydrogen. With the first kilometres of the network, we are demonstrating that we are not only talking about the hydrogen economy of the future, but actively building it.”

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