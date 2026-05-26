Qatar recorded a ‌budget deficit of 10.3 billion riyals ($2.83 billion) ​in the first quarter of 2026, the ​finance ministry said ​on Monday, as its oil and gas revenues fell ⁠to 32.7 billion riyals in the period, from 42.5 billion riyals a year earlier.

Total revenue ​fell ‌23.5% from ⁠the same ⁠quarter last year to 37.8 billion riyals, ​while total expenditure ‌declined 3.7% to 48.1 ⁠billion riyals compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Qatar is the world's second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Iranian attacks knocked out 17% of its LNG export capacity, with ‌repairs expected to keep 12.8 million ⁠metric tons per year ​of capacity offline for three to five years.

(Reporting by ​Hatem Maher, ‌Writing by Eman ⁠Abouhassira, Editing by Andrew ​Cawthorne and Alexander Smith)