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Qatar recorded a budget deficit of 10.3 billion riyals ($2.83 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, the finance ministry said on Monday, as its oil and gas revenues fell to 32.7 billion riyals in the period, from 42.5 billion riyals a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 23.5% from the same quarter last year to 37.8 billion riyals, while total expenditure declined 3.7% to 48.1 billion riyals compared with the first quarter of 2025.
Qatar is the world's second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.
Iranian attacks knocked out 17% of its LNG export capacity, with repairs expected to keep 12.8 million metric tons per year of capacity offline for three to five years.
(Reporting by Hatem Maher, Writing by Eman Abouhassira, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alexander Smith)