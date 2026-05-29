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The founder of Indian educational technology firm Byju's, Byju Raveendran, faces a contempt of court order in Singapore for not returning funds borrowed from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* The order relates to a $150 million loan from the sovereign wealth fund to Byju's Singapore-based investment firm, the source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity as the order is not yet public.
* The QIA approached a Singapore court and Raveendran was asked to repay the loan in 2025, the source said.
* In a statement on Wednesday, Raveendran said lenders, including GLAS Trust and the QIA, had "agreed in principle" to a settlement, with only minor issues left to be finalized.
* "The decision by QIA to continue pressing this matter appears to be an unnecessary pressure tactic at a sensitive stage of the settlement process," Raveendran said.
* "QIA is happy with the court ruling," a spokesperson for the firm said.
* GLAS Trust did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
* The Byju founder was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay costs of 90,000 Singapore dollars ($70,000), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* The case is the latest setback for Raveendran, who is facing claims from overseas investors, including some in the U.S., where lenders are seeking to recover losses from a $1.2 billion loan. ($1=S$1.2771)
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Kashish Tandon; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)