Qatar University (QU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia to enhance collaboration in exchanging best practices and expertise in the field of engineering.

The MoU was signed by Dr Khalid Kamal Naji, dean of the College of Engineering at QU; Mohamed Hani, head of the Customer Team, Mobile Networks for the Gulf Region at Nokia; and Diane Doumit Saab, legal advisor—Nokia Qatar. The signing ceremony was attended by officials from QU and Nokia and was witnessed by HE Pekka Voutilainen, Ambassador of Finland to Qatar and Kuwait.

The MoU aims to encourage new QU students to pursue technical career paths through lectures, sharing of expertise, training, and involving students in Nokia’s summer internship programme.

Additionally, it focuses on joint collaboration in research, organising conferences and meetings, training in the fields of technology, communications and sustainability, as well as exchanging information, newsletters, journals, studies, statistics and data.

The agreement also includes cooperation in other areas of mutual interest to both parties.

Dr Khaled Kamal Naji said, “This agreement with Nokia underscores our commitment to equipping our students with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills in the fields of technology and engineering. By fostering collaboration with industry leaders like Nokia, we aim to foster relations between academia and industry, providing our students with valuable opportunities to engage in innovative research, training programs, and internships that prepare them for the challenges of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.”

For his part, Mohamed Hani stated, “We are grateful to QU for this opportunity to collaborate. This partnership will provide students with valuable hands-on experience and exposure to Nokia’s cutting-edge technologies, equipping them with the skills needed to address the evolving market requirements of Qatar’s dynamic technology landscape.”

Mohamed Samir, Vice President, Mobile Networks, Middle East at Nokia, added, “Nokia is honoured to work alongside QU in this strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, we are committed to nurturing local talent and driving innovation, aligning with Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2023 for socio-economic growth and sustainable development.”

