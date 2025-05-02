MUSCAT: In a rapidly evolving digital landscape where innovation and competition go hand in hand, “Sooq Cars” has emerged as one of the most inspiring stories in Omani entrepreneurship. The app has achieved an extraordinary milestone by surpassing one million subscribers within the Sultanate of Oman, solidifying its position as the largest digital platform specialising in car sales and related services in Oman and among the leading automotive platforms in the Gulf region.

What began as an ambitious idea by a group of visionary Omani youth has quickly transformed into a fully integrated digital platform that serves hundreds of thousands of users every day. Sooq Cars has distinguished itself as an innovative and intelligent platform that has successfully built a digital bridge between sellers and buyers, reshaping the vehicle trading experience with a modern approach rooted in speed, reliability and ease of use.

Among the platform’s key services: Buying and selling new and used vehicles of all types; Accurate and professional vehicle valuation services prior to sale or purchase; Dedicated listings for buying and selling premium licence plate numbers; A comprehensive spare parts and accessories section, providing users with easy access to both original and alternative parts at the click of a button; Home and workshop delivery of spare parts; and A verified directory of workshops and certified service centres, making the app a go-to reference for vehicle owners across Oman.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulrahman al Kharousi, CEO of Sooq Cars, commented: “Crossing the one million-user threshold is not merely a number — it is a living testament to the trust Omanis place in a locally developed product, created with Omani hands and driven by pure creative ambition. We do not see this milestone as a peak, but rather as a launchpad towards broader horizons. Our goal is to transform Sooq Cars into a regional and global platform that redefines digital automotive commerce.”

Al Kharousi further emphasised that surpassing globally recognised apps in the Omani market is a result of the platform’s commitment to understanding user needs and delivering smart, innovative solutions aligned with modern expectations. He noted that the team has already integrated artificial intelligence technologies to enhance the user experience, while expanding service coverage both within Oman and beyond its borders.

