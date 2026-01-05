MUSCAT - A high-level delegation represented by top officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) will attend the 1st Oman-Brazil trade forum to be held in Brazil in May 2026.

The official presentation event for the Omani Business Delegation to the Forum was held at the Brazil Embassy last week, a number of Omani businessmen and trade partners attended and registered their business interests.

This event is addressed to Omani entrepreneurs and business leaders interested in establishing direct, face-to-face contacts with Brazilian suppliers from various sectors, visiting factories and farms, exploring concrete import opportunities and engaging with Brazilian authorities.

The presentation is promoted by the renowned Brazilian law firm Marcelo Lucas Advocacia, with institutional support from the Embassy of Brazil in Oman and the Embassy of Oman in Brazil. A coffee break will be offered during the presentation and registration session.

Marcelo Lucas, Head of the official delegation of Oman to the 1st Oman-Brazil Business Forum briefed on the possibilities of Omani businessmen and investors about the first-of-its-kind event to be held in major cities of Brazil.

Omani entrepreneurs will be given an opportunity to be face-to-face with real sellers from various sectors of the Brazilian economy, to visit factories and farms; and to get concrete opportunities for importing Brazilian products and participate in meetings with Brazilian authorities.

The bilateral relations between Oman and Brazil have been growing since 1974 with the establishment of the diplomatic ties and are focused on enhancing trade, investment especially in renewable energy, agriculture, mining and political dialogue for global peace and stability. Marked by high-level visits and increasing economic cooperation, with Oman serving as Brazil's gateway to Asia and Africa, bilateral trade has seen substantial growth, with significant expansion in agriculture, food products, mining and renewable energy sectors.

The bilateral cooperation extends to tourism, with recent ministerial visits exploring enhancements in this sector, highlighting shared cultural heritage and experiences.

