ABU DHABI: The UAE Government held a comprehensive media briefing to present the latest developments and provide updates on the current regional situation.

The briefing brought together representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, reflecting a unified national approach grounded in transparency, preparedness, and institutional coordination.

The briefing reaffirmed the UAE’s firm commitment to protecting national sovereignty, ensuring the safety of citizens and residents, safeguarding economic stability, and maintaining the uninterrupted delivery of essential services across the country.

The Ministry of Defence reviewed the latest operational developments and the measures undertaken to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United Arab Emirates. The Ministry extended its sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and conveyed its wishes for a swift recovery to the injured.

The Ministry reiterated that the UAE has not and will not accept any violation of its sovereignty, security, or territorial integrity. It affirmed that the state retains its full and legitimate right to take all necessary measures to deter and respond to any aggression.

Brig. Staff Pilot Abdulnasir Alhameedi, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, confirmed during the briefing that the UAE remains at the highest levels of operational readiness. He stated that the Armed Forces possess advanced and integrated defence capabilities, including nationally developed defence industries, enabling them to safeguard the country regardless of the duration or scale of regional escalation.

Alhameedi explained that the UAE operates integrated multi-layer air defence systems capable of addressing a broad spectrum of aerial threats through long range, medium range, and short-range systems that provide comprehensive coverage of national airspace. The UAE also maintains sufficient strategic reserves of munitions to ensure the sustainability of defensive operations over extended periods, thereby preserving combat readiness and reinforcing national security.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have dealt with 186 ballistic missiles, destroying 172, while 13 fell into the sea and one inside the UAE territory. A total of 812 Iranian drones were detected, 755 were intercepted, 57 landed within the country, and 8 cruise missiles were detected and destroyed. The attacks resulted in 3 fatalities, 68 minor injuries, and limited material damage to certain civilian facilities.

It clarified that the majority of the recorded impacts were the result of interception operations rather than direct strikes.

The Ministry further explained that sounds heard in various areas across the country were linked to air defence interception operations and the engagement of hostile aerial objects by UAE fighter aircraft.

The Ministry stressed that air defence systems engaged hostile targets at appropriate times, significantly reducing the potential scale of damage and preventing greater loss of life and property. All necessary precautionary measures continue to be implemented in full coordination with relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

The Armed Forces continue to monitor developments around the clock across airspace, territorial waters, and land borders. The General Command of the Armed Forces has implemented reinforced defensive deployments, elevated combat readiness levels, and enhanced early warning and monitoring systems within a unified command structure to ensure rapid and precise response to any potential threat.

The Ministry urged all citizens and residents to strictly comply with official directives and preventive guidance issued by competent authorities. It also emphasised the importance of obtaining information exclusively from official sources and approved national media channels, warning against the circulation of rumours or unverified reports.

During the briefing, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, addressed the diplomatic dimension of the current developments.

She stated that in recent days the UAE, alongside Gulf Cooperation Council member states and friendly countries, has been subjected to overt Iranian attacks as part of an unprecedented regional escalation. She reiterated the UAE’s long standing and clearly declared position that its territory will not be used for any military action against Iran.

Al Hashimy expressed appreciation to states and international organisations that have demonstrated solidarity and affirmed the UAE’s sovereign right to self defence in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law.

She stressed that the UAE is managing developments through a balanced strategic approach grounded in responsibility and restraint. The UAE has called for the immediate cessation of all attacks against it and neighbouring states.

While reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to de-escalation and serious diplomatic dialogue, Al Hashimy emphasised that the UAE maintains its full and legitimate right to self defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and safeguard its citizens, residents, and visitors.

She underlined that the security of Gulf Cooperation Council member states is indivisible. Any infringement on the sovereignty of any Gulf state constitutes a threat to collective regional security. She further stressed that targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure represents a clear violation of international law.

Al Hashimy confirmed that the UAE has taken firm diplomatic measures, including closing its Embassy in Tehran, withdrawing its diplomatic mission, and summoning the Iranian Ambassador to the UAE to deliver an official protest note condemning the attacks and escalation.

Al Hashimy stated clearly that military escalation will not lead to lasting stability and that serious and responsible dialogue remains the rational path to prevent further expansion of conflict. She also noted that continued attacks will negatively impact bilateral relations and affect political, economic, and trade tracks.

The UAE has called upon the United Nations Security Council and the international community to assume their responsibilities in condemning the attacks and preventing recurrence. Despite the gravity of events, Al Hashimy affirmed that the UAE’s position remains measured and strategic, focused on preventing escalation while defending sovereignty.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, presented updates related to the national economy, tourism, aviation, and the business environment.

Bin Touq confirmed that the UAE economy continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by diversification, openness, and proactive policy frameworks. The UAE has adopted flexible and forward-looking economic strategies that enhance its capacity to absorb geopolitical and economic pressures.

Al Marri stated that the UAE maintains strategic reserves of essential goods sufficient to cover market needs for a period ranging between four and six months. Import flows continue under approved plans without disruption, supported by diversified trade partnerships and alternative sourcing mechanisms.

The Ministry conducts daily monitoring of stock levels at suppliers and major retail centres and maintains real time price oversight through a specialised digital platform connected to 627 major outlets across the country. In addition, 420 inspection visits are being conducted during Ramadan to ensure compliance and prevent unjustified price increases.

Al Marri called on businesses to uphold their social responsibility and urged consumers to adopt responsible purchasing practices. Bin Touq invited the public to report violations through the consumer protection hotline 8001222.

The UAE tourism sector, which includes 1,260 hotels and more than 40,000 tourism related companies, continues to operate normally. Hotels, resorts, attractions, and shopping centres remain open and compliant with safety standards.

In coordination with relevant authorities, emergency measures have been implemented to support affected visitors. These include cooperation with embassies and diplomatic missions, coordinated responses through the Emirates Tourism Council, and the provision of accommodation and logistical support.

The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai have directed hotels to extend stays for guests unable to travel due to flight disruptions.

The General Civil Aviation Authority continues to coordinate closely with regional and international partners. Emergency air corridors have been activated, and regional contingency plans have been implemented in coordination with GCC member states and the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Current operational capacity stands at 48 flights per hour through designated emergency corridors. Since 1 March 2026, 17,498 passengers have been transported on 60 flights operated by national carriers. The next phase includes 80 daily flights carrying more than 27,000 passengers.

The UAE Government has announced that it will cover accommodation and subsistence costs for affected travelers. Passengers are advised not to proceed to airports unless contacted directly by their airlines.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that the security situation remains stable across all Emirates.

The Ministry operates within an integrated proactive security system coordinated with more than 25 national entities. Field deployment has been reinforced with more than 3,200 specialised vehicles and over 4,100 traffic and security patrols and armed rapid response units.

Fixed and mobile federal operations rooms and field police centres ensure rapid response times ranked among the best internationally. Security and police services continue uninterrupted under all circumstances.

The Ministry reiterated its call for the public to rely exclusively on official sources and to comply fully with issued instructions and safety measures.

Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, confirmed that the national system has responded from the outset with full professionalism and proactive coordination.

Daily life continues without disruption. Energy, water, telecommunications, transport, healthcare, and supply chains are operating normally. Business continuity plans have been activated as a precautionary measure.

Education continues through distance learning platforms to ensure academic continuity. An operational plan is in place to manage stranded travellers through coordinated flights and support services including accommodation and transport.

The Joint National Media Cell has been activated to ensure transparent and consistent communication. The early warning system remains operational to issue alerts when required.

The UAE Government reaffirmed that the safety of the nation and the stability of society remain its highest priorities. The country continues to act with confidence, unity, and strategic clarity in navigating current developments while safeguarding national security and economic resilience.