Sharjah Media City (Shams) has officially announced the launch of a significant new production complex designed to establish Sharjah as a global centre for film, television, and streaming content creation.

The Shams Studios will feature 9,600 sq m of purpose-built soundstages equipped with world-class technical specifications. It aims to become one of the most significant and advanced studio developments in the Middle East.

Arriving at a time when studio space shortages continue to affect North America and Europe, Shams Studios aims to provide international producers, particularly from UK, US and India, with high-capacity stages, competitive production environments, and strategic access to multiple global markets.

Shams Studios would open with five premium soundstages, totalling 9,600 sq m of indoor space. Of these, three are 1,500 sq m, one is 2,000 sqm and the last one 3,100 sq m.

Each stage has been designed to meet international acoustic, structural, and electrical standards, making it suitable for a variety of productions, including high-end TV and streaming dramas; feature films and franchises; large entertainment formats and hybrid digital/virtual production workflows.

Located within Sharjah Media City's broader creative ecosystem, Shams Studios will also feature:

*A planned 700-seat theatre for screenings, premieres, and cultural events

*The Creative Oasis district, which includes public, educational, and cultural spaces and

*Workshops, production offices, and post-production facilities.

Strategically located between Europe, India, Africa, and Asia, Shams Studios provides international productions with global connectivity; highly reliable infrastructure; cost-effective production conditions; access to diverse locations and multicultural talent and strong time-zone alignment with UK and European teams.

Rashid Abdulla Al Obad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: "Shams Studios aims to attract major productions seeking large-scale production, availability and year-round filming conditions.

"Shams Studios marks a significant advancement in Sharjah's vision to become a global hub for film and content creation. With 9,600 sq m of purpose-built stages and a vibrant creative ecosystem, we are prepared to welcome international productions and support the next generation of storytellers in the region," he added.

