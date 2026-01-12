MyEasyFarm, a leading regenerative AgTech startup, has announced a strategic partnership with Anthesis Group, a global sustainable performance consultancy, to accelerate the digital transformation of the AgriCarbon programme in South Africa. The collaboration aims to strengthen data management, transparency, and scalability within one of Africa’s most advanced carbon farming initiatives.

Anthesis Group works with organizations worldwide to drive sustainable performance, delivering strategic advisory services, data-driven climate solutions, and measurable environmental impact. Its flagship AgriCarbon programme supports farmers in transitioning to regenerative agriculture while generating high-integrity carbon credits.

AgriCarbon: A Landmark Carbon Farming Project in Africa

AgriCarbon is the first project in Africa, and only the second globally, to be certified under Verra’s VM0042 Agricultural Land Management methodology. This internationally recognized standard ensures robust monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) for carbon credits generated through improved land management practices.

Since its launch in 2021, the AgriCarbon programme has:

Issued 39,207 tonnes of carbon credits

Engaged 29 farmers

Covered 17,582 hectares of agricultural land

Collected more than 70,000 unique data points over an initial three-year monitoring period

These results position AgriCarbon as a regional leader in climate-smart agriculture and regenerative farming in South Africa.

Scaling Carbon Farming Through Digital Innovation

As agriculture faces mounting pressure to reduce emissions, improve soil health, and enhance climate resilience, digital solutions are becoming essential for scaling carbon farming initiatives. Through this partnership, MyEasyFarm has deployed its MyEasyCarbon platform to support AgriCarbon’s operational and compliance requirements.

The MyEasyCarbon platform enhances:

Data collection and management

Monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV)

Tracking of regenerative practice changes

Compliance with Verra VM0042 methodology

By digitizing these processes, the platform improves efficiency, accuracy, and transparency for both farmers and programme stakeholders.

Improving Accessibility and Confidence in Carbon Credits

By combining MyEasyFarm’s digital agriculture technology with AgriCarbon’s proven regenerative framework, the partnership aims to deliver consistent data quality, smoother farmer participation, and increased confidence in the carbon credits generated.

With more than 200,000 hectares already enrolled, AgriCarbon is well positioned for continued growth as more South African farmers adopt regenerative land management practices and participate in verified carbon markets.

This collaboration marks an important step toward scaling high-integrity carbon farming in Africa through technology, data, and sustainable agricultural innovation.

