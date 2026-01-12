The Ministry of Transport and Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) held its annual press briefing today in Muscat.

Some of the highlights from the meeting are:

Investments in the communications and information technology sector have reached RO1.2 billion by 2025, including approximately RO65 million in the field of AI.

160 electric vehicle chargers have been installed in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman in 2025, and the goal is to install 200 charging points in 2026.

The first station for the production, supply, and distribution of hydrogen was launched in the Sultanate of Oman. The year saw the start of the first 15 light vehicles powered by green hydrogen.

The transport and logistics sector got an investment amounting to RO3.4 billion.

Omani ports record an increase in the volume of goods handled during the year 2025, exceeding 143 million tonnes, and received 60 tourist ships carrying 200,000 passengers.

The percentage of Omanis working in the transportation and logistics sector is 22 percent, and in the information technology sector, 45.5 percent.

The Ministry is working on several projects, the most prominent of which are: the Digital Ticketing Platform, the Tracking System (IVMS), Smart Scales, yards for sheltering land transport vehicles, and the establishment of public transport stations.

The number of startups specialized in the field of artificial intelligence has reached 22 companies, and in the space sector 25 companies.

The ministry aims in 2026 to sign concession agreements, the most important of which are: the concession agreement for the management, operation, and development of Shinas Port, and the concession agreement for investment in ship scrapping and recycling using green technologies.

The total length of roads currently under implementation during the year 2026 amounts to approximately 1,120 kilometers, at an estimated cost of RO1.2 billion.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

