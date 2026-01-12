Sama X, a company of Alghanim Industries Group, one of the largest privately held companies in the Middle East, said it has secured the licence from Bahrain's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) to deliver SpaceX’s high-speed Starlink satellite broadband connectivity to the users across the kingdom.

With this, Sama X will be bringing to Bahrain the expertise and resources to tackle complex connectivity challenges and translate them into seamless solutions tailored for the region.

Serving professionals, enterprises, and public sector organizations, Sama X will enhance high-speed Internet connectivity across all corners of Bahrain, both on land and in national waters, using Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) constellation to deliver reliable primary or backup connectivity solutions.

The company’s regional growth builds on its vision to simplify access to digital prosperity through its latest-generation satellite-based connectivity solutions.

As the first authorised Starlink global reseller with a unique local presence and flexible business model, SamaX is set to deliver ubiquitous high-speed satellite broadband across the kingdom, both on land and at sea.

"Bahrain stands as a beacon of technological progress and innovation within the region, and we are honoured to play a role in advancing this legacy," remarked Amit Somani, the CEO of Sama X.

"Starlink's revolutionary LEO technology enables unparalleled connectivity for businesses and communities alike – regardless of location. Whether a startup in Juffair, a school in Riffa, or an oil-rig off the coast, every corner of Bahrain can now benefit from high-speed Internet access tailored to its needs," he stated.

The company’s regional growth builds on its vision to simplify access to digital prosperity through its latest-generation satellite-based connectivity solutions.

Serving professionals, enterprises, and public sector organizations, Sama X will enhance high-speed Internet connectivity across all corners of Bahrain, both on land and in national waters, using Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit (LEO) constellation to deliver reliable primary or backup connectivity solutions, he added.

According to him, SpaceX's Starlink system is the most advanced satellite internet constellation.

"Since 2020, SpaceX has launched more LEO satellites than all other providers combined, creating an infrastructure capable of fiber-like speeds without the limitations of ground-based networks. As an authorized reseller, Sama X offers an end-to-end solution that includes custom consultations, rapid installation, and 24/7 support in English and Arabic," he added.

Aligned with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, Sama X is committed to helping the kingdom realise its goals of sustainable development and technological leadership.

By enabling smarter connectivity solutions, the company aims to facilitate the transformation of Bahrain's digital landscape, making reliable internet a cornerstone of national progress.

"We are thankful to the TRA for overseeing and implementing Bahrain's constructive policies and regulatory framework, which form an exceptional foundation for technology players like Sama X to thrive," stated Somani. "We are committed to collaborating with local stakeholders to fulfil their broadband needs and deliver additional value via our differentiated multi-lingual local service and support, product flexibility and integrated network solutions," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).