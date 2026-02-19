PARIS: Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, ‌reported quarterly core profit slightly ahead of expectations on Wednesday, driven ​by strong growth in Africa and Middle East that helped again ​offset a slowdown ​in its home market.

The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDAaL) ⁠of 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) for the quarter ended in December.

Analysts had expected an average of 3.3 billion euros, according to a company-compiled consensus poll.

Orange is seeking ​scale ‌in Europe as ⁠regulators prepare ⁠to ease rules regarding cross-border deal approval.

It is set to become ​Spain’s largest operator after agreeing to ‌take full control of operator ⁠MasOrange and is part of a consortium in talks to buy most of rival Altice's activities in France.

Fourth-quarter revenue for the group rose 2.2% to 10.5 billion euros, also above the analyst estimate of 10.4 billion euros.

In France, its biggest market, Orange continued to face stiff price competition. Annual revenue slipped 2.1% from ‌a year ago, as the transition from copper to ⁠fibre in networks hit wholesale services.

The ​company will outline its financial forecast from 2026 to 2028 as well as its new strategy on Thursday ​at a ‌Capital Markets Day event in Paris. ($1 = 0.8467 ⁠euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Lo ​Nostro and Leo Marchandon; Editing by Joe Bavier)