PARIS: Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, reported quarterly core profit slightly ahead of expectations on Wednesday, driven by strong growth in Africa and Middle East that helped again offset a slowdown in its home market.
The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDAaL) of 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) for the quarter ended in December.
Analysts had expected an average of 3.3 billion euros, according to a company-compiled consensus poll.
Orange is seeking scale in Europe as regulators prepare to ease rules regarding cross-border deal approval.
It is set to become Spain’s largest operator after agreeing to take full control of operator MasOrange and is part of a consortium in talks to buy most of rival Altice's activities in France.
Fourth-quarter revenue for the group rose 2.2% to 10.5 billion euros, also above the analyst estimate of 10.4 billion euros.
In France, its biggest market, Orange continued to face stiff price competition. Annual revenue slipped 2.1% from a year ago, as the transition from copper to fibre in networks hit wholesale services.
The company will outline its financial forecast from 2026 to 2028 as well as its new strategy on Thursday at a Capital Markets Day event in Paris. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Leo Marchandon; Editing by Joe Bavier)