Bahrain - Northstar Telecom has partnered with Omnicomm, a global leader in fuel monitoring and telematics technology, to bring advanced fuel intelligence and fleet optimisation solutions to businesses across Bahrain.

The partnership combines Omnicomm’s high-precision fuel monitoring sensors and analytics with Northstar’s Startrack fleet management platform and local support capabilities, enabling organisations to gain accurate visibility into fuel usage, vehicle performance, and operational efficiency.

Together, the two companies will provide fleet operators with reliable, real-time data that helps improve transparency, accountability, and day-to-day operational control.

“Partnering with Omnicomm strengthens our ability to deliver world-class fuel monitoring technology to our customers,” said Tony Chacko of Northstar Telecom. “By combining their proven sensor accuracy with our Startrack platform and local expertise, we’re enabling businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions across their fleets.”

“We’re excited to join forces with Northstar Telecom to broaden the reach of Omnicomm’s telematics and fuel monitoring solutions in Bahrain,” said Boris Pankov, Founder and Owner of Omnicomm. “Leveraging our precise fuel monitoring technology alongside Northstar’s deep regional knowledge will help fleet operators access dependable data that boosts transparency, optimizes operations, and enhances fuel efficiency.”

Key capabilities of the Startrack solution include:

• Accurate, real-time fuel consumption monitoring

• Detection of fuel theft, leaks, and abnormal usage

• Integrated vehicle tracking and telematics

• Intelligent reporting and analytics

• Improved driver accountability and fleet discipline

• Actionable insights to optimise fleet performance

The solution is available to SMEs and large enterprises operating delivery fleets, service vehicles, logistics operations, construction equipment, and mixed vehicle environments across Bahrain.

For more information, businesses can contact Northstar Telecom on 1756 5171 or visit www.northstar-telecom.net

