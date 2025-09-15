The UAE Government Media Office has announced the launch of a new edition of the “Specialised content creator programme”, in partnership with the New Media Academy.

Open for registration until 25 September, the programme aims to strengthen the capabilities of professionals from federal and local government entities as well as the private sector in producing specialised content across key areas including economy and business, law and legislation, healthcare and mental health, agriculture, and food security.

Khadija Hussein, Executive Director of Government Communication at the UAE Government Media Office, said, “The UAE Government Media Office remains committed to advancing purposeful content creation. This includes content published on informal platforms and social media networks, which have become powerful tools for engaging diverse audiences.”

Khadija Hussein added, “Verifying information before it is shared, and ensuring that content is accurate and credible, is critical in an age defined by an overwhelming flow of information. Combating misinformation and rumours is fundamental to building content based on integrity and transparency. The “Specialised content creator programme” empowers professionals in vital sectors to produce content that adheres to the highest professional standards of accuracy, objectivity, and reliability.”

The three-week programme, hosted at the New Media Academy in Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, is designed to equip technical experts within government entities, many of whom possess deep subject-matter expertise but limited experience in content creation, with the skills to translate their knowledge into clear and trusted public communication.

It also seeks to engage field practitioners from across government institutions, enabling them to transform first-hand professional experiences into content that strengthens institutional presence across media platforms.

Training modules include storytelling and message design, specialised scriptwriting, digital filming and editing, and the use of creative AI tools.

The programme is built on the principle that the absence of credible, evidence-based content leaves space for misinformation to spread. Inaccurate or misleading information has been shown to cause negative impact across vital sectors.

By contrast, specialised and knowledge-driven content, created with professionalism and integrity, serves as a safeguard for society, delivering reliable information, reinforcing trust, and ensuring effective communication with target audiences.