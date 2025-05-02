Egypt is expected to see a slowdown in foreign direct investments (FDI) due to new US tariffs, but Gulf states could help the country plug its funding shortage over the next two years

Upcoming investments from the GCC are poised to bridge the projected external financing gap of $10 billion to $12 billion in 2025 and 2026. Watch the Zawya video here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.