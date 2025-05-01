Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Wednesday urged youths in the state to leverage technology to upscale their skills in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Aiyedatiwa, who made this call during the flag-off ceremony for the training of 500 youths organized by the Ondo State Government in collaboration with GIZ-ZME, said the initiative would further position them to benefit from the opportunities and deliverables in the ICT sector.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering a revolutionary digital economy, technological advancement, and industrialization.

He emphasized that ICT knowledge has the potential to transform the lives of young people and contribute significantly to the state’s development.

According to him, the digital transformation journey for Ondo youths remains a top priority in achieving a collective vision of a technology-driven state.

He appealed to the trainees to embrace the opportunity to sharpen their ICT skills and assured that the government would continue to implement policies and programs aimed at addressing unemployment, bridging the skills gap, and ensuring prosperity for all.

He said, “This training, an innovative initiative of the Ondo State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian-German Centre for Migration and Development (GIZ-ZME), is a testament to the power of collaboration in achieving transformative change. It represents a bold and forward-thinking step toward equipping our young people with the requisite skills to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital economy.

“Our administration is committed to technological advancement and industrialization, which form an integral part of the ‘OUR EASE’ policy thrust of the state.”

“We have partnered with federal government institutions and private organizations to provide our youths with the required ICT skills to make them competitive in an increasingly digitalized world.

“To achieve this overarching goal, we partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to organize the Build-A-Thon digital skills training program for secondary school students in 2024.”

“Through the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), we have also expanded access to internet connectivity, including in rural areas, by facilitating speedy permits for telecommunications masts and the deployment of Fibre-to-the-Home.”

“Efforts are also underway to establish technological and innovation hubs in our tertiary institutions, starting with the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa.”

“In line with modern trends, we are also promoting e-governance by issuing an executive order to centralize ICT projects and programs under SITA. This agency is now mandated to develop websites for MDAs and digitalize government activities to improve public service efficiency.”

“These efforts and more are why Ondo State was chosen as the Southwest regional host for the Space-Technology and Virtual Satellite Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Hackathon Training by the Nigerian Communications Satellite Company (NIGCOMSAT), scheduled for May.”

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Aiyedatiwa on ICT, Tomide Akinribido, and the Senior Special Assistant on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, Benedict Gbayesemore, revealed that over 2,000 youths in the state expressed interest in the training.

They assured that those who were not selected for the initial batch would be accommodated in upcoming programs. The governor maintained that ICT is a valuable tool with a vast value chain capable of addressing youth unemployment and restiveness.

Also speaking, the Controller of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Ondo State, Mrs. Nike Mogboruko, commended the state government and its partners for bringing the initiative to life. She emphasized that the digital economy represents the new frontier.

“This initiative aligns with the federal government’s policy direction, particularly the National Employment Policy, which highlights the need for strategic interventions in technical and vocational education, ICT, and entrepreneurship to reduce unemployment and promote decent work,” she said.

“With the right skills and attitude, you can compete globally, innovate locally, and transform your communities. I wish you all a productive and enriching training experience.”

Ayomikun Olugbode, Facility Manager of the Nigerian-German Centre for Migration and Development (GIZ-ZME), said, “It is crucial to bridge the skills gap among young people, which is why we provide ICT upscaling training.

“Young Nigerians, whether they choose to migrate or stay, deserve the right skills to thrive either locally or globally.”

He added that the four-week training program, organized in collaboration with the Ondo State Government through SITA, marks another milestone in their five-year partnership with the state, expressing hope for continued collaboration.

