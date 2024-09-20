Cairo – Farid, an emerging Egyptian EdTech Startup, has secured $250,000 in a pre-seed funding round from Saudi businesswoman Amal bint Abdulaziz Al Ajlan.

This funding aligns with the company’s strategic partnerships with schools across Egypt, according to a press release.

Mahmoud Hussein, the founder and CEO of Farid, highlighted that the company will use the funding to expand its platform, develop new training content, hire new employees and trainers, and expand into Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Hussein added that Farid’s objectives include regional expansion by launching the platform in more schools and educational institutions in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE. The platform aims to widen the number of subscribers to 20,000 over the next two years.

Founded in 2024, Farid leverages its experience in character education and personal development, offering innovative educational solutions to improve children’s well-being and enhance their skills.

It is the first and leading platform in the MENA region to offer direct, one-on-one sessions for character-building and mental health support for Arab children aged 3 to 18 years.

