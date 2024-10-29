Mubadala Capital and Seviora Holdings, a Singapore-based asset management group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue global investment opportunities.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in the growing relationship between Mubadala Capital and Seviora Holdings and creates a platform for both organisations to explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

Under the MoU, both organisations will leverage their respective strengths and resources to identify and pursue co-investment opportunities and other strategic opportunities globally that align with their respective long-term goals, including in Singapore and the UAE.

Joint working committee

A joint working committee comprising representatives from both organisations will be established and tasked with implementing the objectives of the MoU and to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

Hani Barhoush, CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Capital, said: “We are excited to partner with a like-minded institution such as Seviora Holdings and to explore new avenues for growth together. Our approach is built on long-term partnerships, and we believe this collaboration will unlock significant opportunities as we continue to pursue global investment initiatives.”

Jimmy Phoon, CEO of Seviora Holdings, said: “This partnership represents a strategically significant alignment between both firms, reflecting our shared ambition to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mubadala Capital, as we expand and extend our footprint into the Middle East and other regions. Harnessing our combined expertise, deep market insights and global investment networks, this MoU will enable us to jointly identify and leverage the most compelling investment and growth opportunities globally.”--

