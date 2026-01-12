UAE-based Tiger Properties has announced the launch of its new lagoon-front master community development - Tiger Downtown Ajman - being set up at an investment of $10 billion within the Al Alia district of the northern emirate.

Planned as a 'city within a city', Tiger Downtown Ajman spans 5 million sq m of built-up area, organised around a central lagoon, promenades, residential towers and mixed-use buildings.

The masterplan provides for 76 buildings, including 20 lagoon-front structures, alongside retail and commercial components that are intended to support long-term economic activity in the district.

Phase 1 of the project, Orchid Towers, is the first residential release within the development. The cluster comprises six towers offering fully furnished studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and a limited number of penthouses. Bookings are now open for Phase 1, Orchid Towers.

Apartments are being introduced with a 70/30 payment structure, under which 70% of the price is payable during construction and 30% after handover through scheduled installments.

Current pricing for entry-level units in Orchid Towers starts from approximately AED420,000, it stated.

Speaking at the launch event, CEO Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zaabi said: "Tiger Downtown Ajman represents a significant long-term investment in an emirate that is seeing steady growth in both resident demand and investor interest."

"By combining a lagoon-front setting, community infrastructure, and a structured payment plan, we are offering buyers a way to participate in the UAE’s real estate story with a clear framework and a defined delivery horizon," he stated.

The central lagoon, which covers roughly 13,795 sq m with a water edge of around 375m, is one of the defining features of the project.

Beyond residential stock, Tiger Downtown Ajman will include:

•More than 25 community amenities, including lagoon-view pools, sports courts, a multi-purpose dome, outdoor cinema and amphitheater-style spaces, children’s play areas, and landscaped parks.

•External and internal jogging tracks, elevated walkways, and linear green corridors to support walkability across the site.

•Approximately 77,000 sq m of retail and around 41,000 square meters of commercial space, designed to house shops, cafés, restaurants, offices, and essential services.

Tiger Properties said engineering and excavation works for the lagoon are scheduled to proceed in parallel with the construction of Orchid Towers so that the waterfront is integrated into the living environment as the community comes on line.

Handover for Orchid Towers is currently targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028, with subsequent phases expected to add further lagoon-front residences and community infrastructure in line with the overall master plan, it added.

