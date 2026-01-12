The Carbon Capture Mena Summit 2026 (CCMS2026), taking place in Dubai on April 1–2, 2026, will bring together over 500 industry leaders and 80 speakers to focus on fit-for-purpose CCUS policies, decarbonisation applications, breakthrough innovations, carbon markets, and infrastructure development.

The event will take place at Le Méridien Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE.

Key Features at CCMS2026

Strategic Summit: Hear from 80+ world-class speakers, including Ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders, sharing key insights with top stakeholders and decision-makers across the CCUS value chain.

Clean Innovations Live Exhibition & Roadshow: With 50+ exhibitors and over 3,000 energy professionals, the exhibition served as a dynamic hub for innovation, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaboration.

Carbon Capture Future Awards & Gala Dinner: The Carbon Capture Future Awards 2026 highlight the transformative power of CCUS in creating a sustainable, prosperous world through visionary investments and pioneering initiatives.

Networking Programs & Business Matchmaking: CCMS2026 targets key CCUS decision-makers, advancing sustainability in Mena with diverse networking opportunities for all participants.

Co-located with Future Fuels Mena Summit 2026: Future Fuels Mena Summit 2026 (FFMS2026), building on Connecting Hydrogen Mena's success, is the region’s top event dedicated to accelerating SAF, hydrogen, and derivatives adoption.

