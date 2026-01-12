Leading Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan, in collaboration with Dar Global and The Trump Organization, has unveiled the first of its landmark Trump-branded projects in Riyadh. The Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar will come up on a sprawling 2.6-million-sq-m area within the mega Diriyah development, a $50-billion programme to transform the historical city near Riyadh into a global hub for history, culture and lifestyle.

The site will be home to the Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar, a world-class gated community featuring a Trump-branded championship golf course, a luxury Trump hotel, and premium residences overlooking the region’s dramatic wadis and the golf vistas.

It will blend world-class hospitality, architecture, and lifestyle in a setting that pays tribute to the Saudi cultural and natural heritage at Wadi Safar, the exclusive masterplan being developed by Diriyah Company.

Today's (January 11) announcement comes following a joint announcement made by Dar Al Arkan and Dar Global in 2024, regarding the launch of two Trump-branded developments in Riyadh.

Unveiling the luxury branded project, Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: "We are proud to expand our presence with this landmark development in Wadi Safar. Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar will redefine luxury and excellence in the region, setting a new standard that reflects the brand’s enduring commitment to quality, prestige and timeless elegance. We look forward to creating a destination that complements the rich heritage of the region while delivering a global standard of luxury living."

This marks The Trump Organization’s first venture into the Diriyah project and represents an important expansion of its presence in the kingdom, following successful collaborations with Dar Al Arkan and Dar Global on signature developments across the region.

The Trump brand will bring its globally-recognised standards of luxury, service and design to create a destination that seamlessly blends world-class amenities with Saudi Arabia’s deep cultural roots and natural beauty, he added.

Yousef Al Shelash, the Chairman of Dar Al Arkan, said: "This new project represents a vision to deliver a destination that captures the prestige and the legacy of the Trump brand. With Dar Global leading the development, we are confident this will become a flagship destination not just for Saudi Arabia, but for the world."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, expressed delight at collaboration with Diriyah Company and Dar Al Arkan on the development of Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar.

"We have delivered landmark projects across Europe and the GCC in partnership with globally-recognized luxury brands. Bringing this experience to the Diriyah project, we will deliver a destination that combines heritage, elegance, and world-class standards, making Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar a truly iconic address," he stated.

Located just outside Riyadh, Wadi Safar in Diriyah is one of the kingdom’s most picturesque and strategically significant areas, envisioned as a luxury enclave that complements the broader Diriyah master plan, an essential component of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s roadmap to diversifying its economy and elevating its global profile.

