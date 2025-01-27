Cairo - Egyptian edtech company Eyouth has partnered with Singapore-based global education consultancy EDT& Partners to develop digital skills for one million youth in Africa and the Middle East.

Backed by a $6 million investment, the partnership will focus on training individuals aged 15 to 35 in key areas, such as AI, programming, data analysis, digital marketing, and modern pedagogy, according to a press release.

The programme will integrate Eyouth’s established platform and expertise in skills development across the MENA with EDT&Partners’ innovative educational technologies and frameworks.

Expected to launch in February 2025, the programme will provide financial support to qualified educators in the region.

Pablo Langa, Founder and Managing Partner of EDT& Partners, highlighted "Education has a multiplier effect on our societies and economies. The digital skills gap and the importance of AI for educators are critical components in enhancing the competitiveness of the MENA region."

Mostafa Abdel Latif, Co-Founder and CEO of Eyouth, said: Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate and empower an additional one million youth to unlock their potential and drive innovation across Africa and the Middle East."

Hussein Ayoub, Regional Director for the MEA at EDT & Partners, commented: "We are connecting Eyouth’s leading skills development platform in the MENA region with EDT &Partners’ global innovation and scalable educational solutions to deliver one of the most pioneering training initiatives in the world."

The global digital skills gap is estimated at $2.50 trillion, with the MENA region facing particularly acute challenges.

The world is forecast to need an additional 44 million teachers by 2030, including 4.30 million in North Africa and West Asia alone.

