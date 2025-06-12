RIYADH — The National Transportation Safety Center (NTSC) has announced its adoption of the latest smart technologies in safety investigations, a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of safety investigations and achieving the highest standards of efficiency and quality in accident analysis across various modes of transportation.



The center explained that the most prominent of these technologies is 3D scanning, which enables specialized teams to document accident sites with high accuracy, capture the position of the vehicle, and gather environmental details surrounding the accident site.



This technology enables the reconstruction of the accident site using 3D models with high accuracy and reliability, contributing to a more professional analysis of the causes and circumstances, and providing accurate information to decision-makers and stakeholders in the transportation and safety sectors.



This development comes as part of the center's ongoing efforts to adopt the latest technological capabilities and enhance the national safety system, in line with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in the field of transportation safety.



The National Transport Safety Center is a Saudi center concerned with enhancing transportation safety levels and investigating transportation accidents.

