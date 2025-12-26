ABU DHABI - In a qualitative step that redefines the concept of environmental monitoring, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has implemented a pioneering pilot project that relies on artificial intelligence technologies and satellite imagery to monitor and identify random waste dumping sites in the emirate, to raise the efficiency of the waste management system and enhance the effectiveness of environmental monitoring.

The project is the first-of-its-kind in the UAE to employ AI models and satellite image analysis in the field of waste management, representing a strategic shift from traditional monitoring to an intelligent system capable of automatically analysing data and predicting potential violations.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “This project embodies the agency’s commitment to the transformation towards a smart and sustainable environment, in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 to enhance government performance and the sustainability of vital sectors. The project also reflects the pillar of A Green Innovation, Science and Technology, one of the main pillars of the Abu Dhabi Environmental Centennial 2071, enabling us to anticipate environmental challenges, improve environmental quality, and promote long-term sustainability through digital innovation and artificial intelligence.”

If expanded, the project will significantly contribute to enhancing proactive monitoring of environmental violations through intelligent satellite image analysis and the use of smart models to predict potential illegal dumping sites. This approach will enable the authority to intervene early before the environmental impact worsens.

The project will also contribute to improving the efficiency of the waste management system, strengthening governance among relevant government agencies, and increasing public satisfaction by reducing illegal dumping practices and improving the overall appearance of the environment.

Engineer Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at EAD, said, “The implementation of the pilot project in Al Bukariyah in the Al Ain Region reflects the agency’s commitment to transitioning towards innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence and modern technologies to enhance environmental monitoring. The project results demonstrated an accuracy exceeding 90 per cent in detecting illegal dumping sites, and the system was able to identify 150 waste sites compared to only 43 sites discovered through field monitoring during the same period. This confirms the efficiency of technological innovation and artificial intelligence and its ability to accelerate detection processes and improve the accuracy of environmental monitoring.

“The project also enabled the classification of waste with high accuracy and the study of changes in the areas of monitored sites compared to previous years, which enhances the agency’s ability to track the origin of waste and its duration, and to develop effective strategies to reduce environmental violations and improve the overall quality of the environment.”

After identifying these sites, the agency promptly coordinated with its partners across the relevant authorities to remove the waste and restore the affected areas, ensuring swift remediation. EAD continues to monitor these locations following cleanup to prevent any recurrence of illegal dumping and to reinforce long-term environmental protection.

This project will enable EAD to enhance its legislative and regulatory role in environmental oversight by using smart digital tools based on the analysis of satellite images and geographic data, which will contribute to protecting the environment, sustaining natural resources and reducing risks to human health in the emirate.

The agency showcased the project’s results and experience during the International Solid Waste Association World Conference (ISWA 2025) held in Argentina, where the project received praise from experts and members participating in the conference, reflecting the leading role that Abu Dhabi enjoys in developing innovative solutions to enhance the environmental monitoring system.

Based on the success of the pilot phase, the agency plans to expand the scope of the project to include all areas of the Emirate during the next phase, through the establishment of a central platform for smart environmental monitoring that relies on AI technologies and the analysis of satellite image data, which enhances government integration and supports Abu Dhabi’s goals in sustainability and smart environmental governance.