The National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector (NCNP) has successfully completed one of the fastest enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementations in Saudi Arabia’s public sector, deploying SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors solutions to strengthen governance, efficiency, and data-driven management across its operations.

The project, completed in partnership with Experts Vision Consulting (EVC), has unified NCNP’s finance, procurement, and human resources functions on a single digital platform.

By integrating these core processes, the center can now manage financial oversight, procurement cycles, and workforce operations with greater accuracy, transparency, and speed, thereby supporting its mission to advance the non-profit ecosystem in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“The completion of this project marks a milestone in our efforts to build a modern, agile institution capable of driving measurable impact across the Kingdom’s non-profit sector,” remarked Abdulrahman Albabtain, General Manager of Strategy, Digital Excellence & Delivery at NCNP.

“With SAP solutions, we have automated complex workflows, enhanced data accuracy, and enabled real-time performance insights that allow our teams to focus more on strategic development and less on administrative processes.”

Within just months of deployment, NCNP achieved substantial performance gains across its key departments. Financial processing cycles were reduced by more than 90%, while automated approval workflows improved compliance and auditability.

In procurement, the organisation digitized its entire purchasing cycle, covering everything from requisition and contract creation to goods receipt and supplier invoicing, ensuring full traceability and governance.

Meanwhile, the HR function now operates through SAP SuccessFactors, which supports more than 22,000 employee requests and nine consecutive payroll cycles through fully automated, integrated systems.

The implementation also introduced unified data management and advanced analytics, allowing NCNP leadership to make informed, evidence-based decisions. Performance evaluation, training, and payroll processes have all been standardized, contributing to a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

Mohammed Alromaizan, Vice President of SAP KSA, said: “This journey demonstrates how intelligent digital platforms can enable organizations across the Kingdom – public, private, and non-profit – to operate with greater transparency, efficiency, and resilience.”

“By adopting SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors, NCNP has established a scalable digital foundation that supports data-driven decision-making, strong governance, and long-term sustainability, while also creating the structural readiness required to adopt artificial intelligence capabilities more quickly and responsibly in the future. Initiatives like this play a critical role in accelerating Saudi Arabia’s digital economy and advancing the objectives of Vision 2030,” he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).