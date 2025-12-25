Muscat – The Hadatha Hackathon has produced high-quality, practical cybersecurity solutions and demonstrated the growing maturity of national talent, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Badr Ali al Salhi, Director General of Oman National CERT at the ministry, said the initiative stood out for its clear focus on the telecommunications sector, one of the most sensitive and vital components of the digital economy.

“The outcomes were characterised by quality and a strong focus on developing practical, applicable prototypes,” Salehi said. “What distinguished this hackathon was its sector-specific approach, where challenges were identified based on real needs within the telecommunications market.”

He explained that the involvement of regulatory bodies and telecom companies helped guide participants towards solutions that could be built upon and deployed in real operating environments, enhancing the sector’s overall cybersecurity readiness.

The hackathon attracted 142 participants forming 46 teams, a level of engagement Salehi said reflected a growing national interest in cybersecurity as a strategic field. “This participation points to a promising pool of national talent with increasing awareness of cybersecurity as a future career and investment path,” he said, adding that organised platforms play a key role in unlocking innovative potential among young Omanis.

Participants focused on challenges central to telecommunications security, including the protection of user data, digital identity security, safeguarding subscriber devices and combating cyber fraud related to telecom services. Other areas included artificial intelligence applications, cloud security, protection of 5G networks, compliance monitoring and cybersecurity awareness.

Salehi said the hackathon helped bridge the gap between innovation and operational reality by addressing challenges identified jointly with regulators and industry players. “The presence of experts from relevant entities provided technical guidance and ensured that proposed solutions were aligned with real-world requirements,” he said.

He stressed that cooperation between government institutions and the private sector is essential to building an integrated and sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem. Such partnerships, he said, help align policy and regulation with operational needs while supporting knowledge transfer and joint national solutions.

Asked about the commercial potential of the proposed solutions, Salehi said many were well positioned for further development. “Because these solutions are based on real challenges rather than theoretical assumptions, they have strong potential to evolve into commercial products or services,” he said, noting that this would support the digital economy and strengthen local content.

