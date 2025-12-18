stc group, a leading global digital enabler, through its dedicated digital infrastructure subsidiary center3 and HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, have announced a strategic Joint Venture (JV) partnership to build AI data centers in Saudi Arabia.

This landmark collaboration will develop and operate next-generation infrastructure capable of hosting up to 1 GW of AI workloads.

The JV brings together center3’s scale, data-center leadership, and extensive regional connectivity with HUMAIN’s strategic mandate to champion end-to-end capabilities - laying the groundwork for high-capacity, low-latency infrastructure critical to the AI era.

Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc group, remarked: “This joint venture with HUMAIN reinforces our commitment to enabling the region’s digital future. By combining HUMAIN’s AI leadership with center3’s world-class data-center expertise, we are creating the right foundation to strengthen the region’s capacity to host next-generation AI workloads.”

“AI at scale requires purpose-built compute, efficiency, and resilience,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN.

“Through this joint venture, HUMAIN and stc group are engineering infrastructure capable of meeting the most demanding workloads while designed to support future advancements.”

“Our role in this partnership is to turn vision into capacity,” said Fahad AlHajeri, CEO of center3.

“Leveraging our expanding data-center footprint, interconnected platforms, and proven operations, we will deliver the density, resilience, and availability required for next-generation AI computing. This JV marks an important step in scaling the infrastructure foundation to meet surging regional market demand.”

This strategic alliance supports the high-performance hosting of critical digital assets, fosters the AI ecosystem, and creates a robust platform for the deployment of large language models (LLMs) and mission-critical AI applications.

